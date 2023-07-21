14-year-old girl killed in crash that injured 5 others in Waterbury

The crash happened around 2:21 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl was killed after she was ejected from a car after a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury early Friday morning, police announced. Five other people were injured.

The 14-year-old was in a stolen Hyundai Sonata with three other teenagers when it crashed with a Ford Escape at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street around 2:21 a.m.

The 14-year-old girl was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy also in the vehicle were hospitalized and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Another 15-year-old boy is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape, identified as a 38-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries that were not life-threatening. The passenger in that vehicle, an 18-year-old boy, was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said the Hyundai Sonata was stolen out of Waterbury earlier Friday morning before the crash occurred.

The incident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. No other information was available Friday.

If anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-346-3975.

