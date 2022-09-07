Liquor permit suspended at Waterbury club after Saturday shooting

The Litt Ultra Lounge will also be closed until further notice.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Litt Ultra Lounge in Waterbury has had its liquor permit suspended by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection following a Saturday shooting that left one person wounded and a New Jersey man dead.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said that the police department has been required to assign additional personnel to the lounge and the area around the premise in order to “maintain an increased” and “almost constant police presence,” which has put a drain on limited police resources and diverts police from other areas of need in the city.

"The continued operation of Litt Ultra Lounge and the criminal activity that occurs there has a negative impact on both public safety and the quality of life in the City of Waterbury," said Chief Spagnolo. “Incidents like the one that occurred over Labor Day weekend at Litt Ultra Lounge are a preventable tragedy.”

“We expect our permittees to take seriously their responsibility to protect public health and safety, and it is clear from this incident and others that Litt Ultra Lounge is unable to maintain its commitment to that responsibility. This senseless act of violence resulted in the loss of a life we cannot get back, and my thoughts go out to the victim’s friends and family. Thank you to the Waterbury Police Department for their ongoing work to address issues at this establishment," said Commissioner Maureen Magnan.

