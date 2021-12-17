Man found dead after basement fire in Waterbury: officials

There is no information on what led up to the fire and what specifically caused the man's death.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man has died in a house fire in Waterbury Friday evening.

The call came in for a fire at a single-family home on the 100 block of Lucille Street at around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

The fire was confined to the basement and was quickly extinguished. Officials said a man was found dead in the basement.

The Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate.

