Man dies after falling off ATV while driving in Waterbury

Police said the ATV went out of control while the man was driving, causing him to land on his head in the roadway.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man died after losing control of his ATV in Waterbury on Friday evening.

Waterbury police said they responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Farms St at 9:45 p.m., where they found the ATV and the driver, who has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Waterbury.

Police said that the man was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he died from his injuries less than an hour later.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the ATV went out of control while the man was driving, causing him to land on his head in the roadway, police said.

Waterbury police are investigating this accident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.

