Police seek Waterbury club owner, suspect in homicide investigation

Police have obtained two arrest warrants in connection to the homicide that took place at a social club on Watertown Ave. earlier this month.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have obtained two additional arrest warrants in connection to a homicide that happened on Watertown Ave. earlier in July.

Police have an arrest warrant for Joshua Morales, 29, of Waterbury, who faces murder, assault, and firearms charges. His bond was set to $3 million.

An arrest warrant is also out for Andrew Dennis, 34, of Waterbury, who owns "The Bunker" social club, where police said the homicide took place. Dennis faces reckless endangerment and operation of unlicensed bar charges.

German Pena-Lopez, 34, of Waterbury was arrested earlier this month in connection to the homicide and faces multiple weapons charges.

Police were called to The Bunker on Watertown Ave. around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, for a report of a large crowd.

Police found a man inside the club with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. That victim was identified as Gregory Robertson, 40, of Virginia.

Two other men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Morales and Dennis is asked to call the Waterbury police detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

