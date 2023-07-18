Poop spilled from semi truck causes multiple crashes on Interstate 95: Police

Shaky Steevenson Joseph, 34, of Waterbury was arrested and charged.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested for spilling poop from a semi-truck on Interstate 95 Northbound and causing multiple car crashes due to the slick roadways, police said.

At around 10: 33 p.m. on Monday, Connecticut State Police Troop G was called to the area between Exit 27 and Exit 30 on I-95 northbound in Bridgeport for reports of a large semi truck spilling an 'unknown substance' onto the roadway from the trailer. The tractor-trailer did not stop and exited the highway onto the local streets.

Police said multiple car crashes were reported in the area due to the slick roadway. Two Connecticut State Police cruisers were also involved in different car crashes as a result of the slick roadway.

Following an investigation, the driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Shaky Steevenson Joseph, 34, of Waterbury.

Joseph was contacted by his employer to pull over his tractor-trailer to the right shoulder of Route 8 Northbound Exit 17 off-ramp for state police.

Joseph was charged in violation of 12 counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, and operation of a motor vehicle with an unsecured load.

Joseph was processed and released after posting his $25,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear at the Bridgeport Superior Court.

