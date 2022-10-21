Waterbury man fatally struck by vehicle: Police

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Baldwin Street. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man died after police said he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

Officials said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Baldwin Street near Laval Street.

Police said the 73-year-old man was rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital where he then succumbed to his injuries 30 minutes later. The man has not been identified at this time.

Waterbury officials did not indicate if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene or if the driver was injured.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). Baldwin Street from Laval Street to Glenn Street is closed Friday morning due to the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

