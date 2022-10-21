x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Waterbury

Waterbury man fatally struck by vehicle: Police

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Baldwin Street. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Credit: FOX61

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man died after police said he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning. 

Officials said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Baldwin Street near Laval Street. 

Police said the 73-year-old man was rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital where he then succumbed to his injuries 30 minutes later. The man has not been identified at this time. 

RELATED: Torrington woman struck, killed while changing tire on Route 8: State police

Waterbury officials did not indicate if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene or if the driver was injured. 

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU). Baldwin Street from Laval Street to Glenn Street is closed Friday morning due to the investigation. 

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

RELATED: 1 killed, 1 injured in Waterbury crash

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police investigate after Waterbury teen shot and killed

Before You Leave, Check This Out