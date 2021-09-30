Waterbury man arrested, charged in connection with deadly crash

Police said the man drove a Ford Explorer into an intersection causing a chain reaction crash that killed another driver.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is facing several charges after he allegedly drove a vehicle into an intersection, killing a driver of a pick-up truck, police announced Thursday.

Police said 35-year-old Kevin Brevetti was behind the wheel of the Ford Explorer that sped through a red light at the intersection of the Route 8 exit 35 ramp and East Aurora Street.

Brevetti struck a Mazda pick-up truck, causing it to roll over several times, striking a sedan, which then struck an ambulance.

The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Jacqueline Sheppard, died from her injuries at the hospital. The passenger inside the truck and two inside the ambulance suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the sedan was not reported injured, according to police.

Police said Brevetti and an unidentified female passenger fled from the scene before first responders arrived.

Brevetti is charged with manslaughter in the second degree, reckless driving, theft of a plate, evading responsibility, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, improper use of a marker plate, failure to carry operator license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, illegally operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, failure to obey a traffic control signal, operate to endangerment of an occupied vehicle.

Brevetti is held on a $250,000 bond and will be in court Thursday.

