Waterbury police investigating homicide

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. He succumbed to his injuries at Waterbury Hospital.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man has died after being shot in Waterbury on Saturday afternoon.

Waterbury police said at 4:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 428 West Main St. on a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim has been identified as an adult male. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The WPD Major Crimes Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

