Man in critical condition after being shot in West Haven: Police

Police said the man was shot in the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm St.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Haven Saturday afternoon.

West Haven police said the man was shot in the area of Campbell Ave. and Elm St. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment where they listed him as being in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was provided.

