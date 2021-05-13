New Haven firefighter's condition 'steadily improving'

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) is leading the fire probe at the house on Valley Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Finally, some good news coming out of the tragic New Haven fire that left one firefighter dead and another fighting for his life in the hospital.

"Chief John Alston is with Lt. Samod Rankins at Bridgeport Hospital burn unit and Lt. Rankins’ condition has been steadily improving," said Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy, of the New Haven Fire Department.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says the manner and cause of death of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres is “pending further studies.” No funeral arrangements have been announced.

"The department has been in continuous contact with firefighter Torres’s family, and we again are asking for privacy at this difficult time," said McCarthy added.

A Go Fund Me page, created to support the fallen firefighter's pregnant wife and the couple's soon-to-be one-year-old son, has grown rapidly with nearly $200,000 donated by early Thursday evening.

"I want to say thank you to all the fire departments across the city, the state, the country because they’ve been showing a lot of love," said Captain Troy Frost, who is also based at the Dixwell Station, home to Truck Co. 4 and Engine Co. 6. "We are just grateful. And thank you. And keep us in your prayers."

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU), leading the fire probe, expects to be on-scene on Valley Street for several more days, combing through a home reported to have been cluttered.

"It’s difficult to tell right now whether or not it’s hoarding or a lot of accumulation of combustible materials," said State Police Sgt. Paul Makuc, of the FEIU.

They will be investigating what contributing factors led to the firefighters to become disoriented and ultimately being found unconscious.

Friday, the funeral for New Haven firefighter William McMillian, who died unexpectedly last week, on May 6, will be held.

