Community mourns the loss of fallen New Haven firefighter

Chief John Alston told reporters that Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. wanted to be a firefighter since he was a child.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr. is being called a hero after his tragic death in the line of duty early Wednesday morning.

New Haven crews, including Torres, responded to a two-family home on Valley Street shortly after 12:45 a.m. and rescued an 84-year-old woman, as well as another occupant.

Following a mayday call, Torres and another firefighter, identified as Lt. Samod Rankins were found in the building.

Torres was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The City of New Haven, its fire department, community, and firefighters across the state are mourning his loss.

Jasmine Reed, a neighbor, told FOX61 News that the blaze could be seen coming off the second floor and the third floor.

"The firefighters worked pretty quickly to get everyone out," she said. "I believe they did their best. It was just a sad situation, unfortunately."

New Haven Chief John Alston told reporters Wednesday that Torres wanted to be a firefighter since he was a child.

"I interviewed him and hired him for this job. I was so proud of him and continue to be proud," Alston said while holding back tears.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff in honor of Torres.

The governor also released a statement sending his deepest condolences to Torres' family, friends, and colleagues.

“Today’s tragedy is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that firefighters face each and every day when responding to emergencies," Lamont said. "Firefighter Torres is a hero, who dedicated his life to the safety of the people of New Haven. My thoughts are also with the firefighters who were injured while responding to this emergency, and I pray for their speedy recovery.”

Connecticut today is mourning the loss of @NewHavenFire Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr., who died early this morning in the line of duty while responding to an emergency.



In honor of this hero, I am directing flags in the state lowered to half-staff.



🔗https://t.co/I4CQzTtaHH pic.twitter.com/DRD3fCyePx — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 12, 2021

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz added that she grieves for the tragic loss of Firefighter Torres.

She continued: "He sacrificed his life for the lives of others. His bravery and courage in service to his community and our state will always be remembered. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and the New Haven Fire Department."

Mayor Justin Elicker joined the fire department at a press conference Wednesday afternoon and expressed how proud he was of the way the Chief and entire department came together to support the family at the hospital.

"To lose someone who is truly a hero, who went into harm's way to ensure the safety of others, it's something that will impact us for months and years to come," Elicker added.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also acknowledging Torres' death, saying in a statement she is heartbroken.

"He made the ultimate sacrifice and will be remembered as a hero, a person who went above and beyond for the people of New Haven. My prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones," DeLauro said.

Her statement continued: "I pray for the full and speedy recovery of Lt. Samod Rankins as he fights the critical injuries he sustained. My thoughts are with all of our community’s first responders, the New Haven Fire Department, and the entire New Haven community as we mourn this tragedy and seek to heal from this horrific incident.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted that the Hartford community is also mourning today.

"Our hearts and our prayers are with the family and loved ones of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres who tragically died in the line of duty this morning," he tweeted.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode said both crews of heroes acted quickly and professionally, saving lives.

"Firefighters are trained and ready to step in and help at a moment’s notice. From administering vaccines, responding to medical emergencies, to fighting raging building fires -- they are here for us," Thode said. "As we mourn the loss of our brother Firefighter in New Haven, we are constantly reminded of the selfless dedication that Firefighters everywhere, and especially here in Bridgeport, demonstrate every day. I am immensely proud of all of them"

The Firebird Society of New Haven, an organization of Black and Hispanic Firefighters, also said their hearts and minds are heavy as a department.

The group shared their condolences for Torres and healing blessings to Lt Samod Rankins, a second firefighter who was injured Wednesday morning.

The New Haven Fire Department also took to Twitter, thanking the community for their thoughts and prayers.

THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS FOR OUR NEW HAVEN FIRE FAMILY!!🚒🔥😥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IEjfW4FVE8 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 12, 2021

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.