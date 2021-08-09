New Haven mayor requests community input as the city grapples with rise in gun violence

Between late Monday night and early Wednesday, there were three shootings within several blocks in Fair Haven, including the 21st homicide of the year.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four shootings in four days, resulted in two more homicides in the Elm City, which brought the total to 21 so far in 2021, which is one more than the city recorded for all of 2020.

These numbers have residents and business owners nervous and the Mayor's office taking action.

On Sunday at 5:30 a.m., 30-year-old Zaire Luciano was shot to death in front of this Chamberlain St. condominium complex. He was the city's 20th homicide victim of the year.

"The shootings seem like they’re just going one after another after another," said Brad Tindall, of the Evolution Hair Studio on Grand Ave.

In a span of 27 hours, between late Monday night and early Wednesday, there were three shootings within several blocks in Fair Haven, including the 21st homicide of the year.

45-year-old Luis Fernando Gonzalez-Sandoz was shot to death in his Poplar Street home, according to family.

"We need the community's help to respond," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven). "We are doing everything possible we can to respond to the increase in violence and we need your help, as well."

Elicker was referring to the need for the community to share what they know about crimes more frequently.

However, a retired police sergeant said the community needs to get involved in another way.

"It’s not about police work anymore," said Shafiq Abdussabur, now running for the Board of Alders. "It’s about public safety plan. And it’s going to involve the community at the table."

The former police sergeant, who retired nearly four years ago, says the community's input as to how to stop the violence should also be valued.

"I’m a resident, a native of New Haven and I’m a Black man in the city and I’m trying to save people that look like me because we are the ones dying," he added." We are the ones dying and the ones that look like me that speak Spanish."

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., a 32-year-old West Haven man was shot in the parking lot of a retail plaza at the corner of Grand Avenue and East Pearl Street. He was listed in critical, but stable condition Wednesday morning.

The most recent of the four shootings occurred just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, on Shelter Street, just off of Grand Avenue -- several blocks from Tuesday evening's shooting.

A 56-year-old man, who residents say lives on Shelter Street, was shot in the middle of the street. He was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

One Shelter Street resident said the shootings leave him concerned for his family.

"My kid is just seven years old and I’m like kind of curious if I have to take them to school and bring him out of school," Francisco Pena told FOX61.

Several hours after a press briefing in Fair Haven, city officials announced the mayor and police chief will be among those hosting a community meeting on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration (FAME) here in Fair Haven. Community input is encouraged.

