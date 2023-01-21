New Haven shootings leaves 1 dead, another injured overnight: Police

Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot in New Haven overnight Saturday; one of them died from their injuries and the other is recovering, according to police.

Police were called to the 200 block of Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot in a parking lot. Officers found a male gunshot victim on the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Another male walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries a short time later, police said.

Police believe the two shootings are related.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.

