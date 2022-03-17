New Haven's Trinity Bar finally back on track in time for St. Patrick's Day

After being closed for nearly two years because of a fire and having another couple of St. Patrick's Day's flattened by COVID, they can finally open.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — For the first time in five years, a popular Irish pub, the Trinity Bar & Restaurant in New Haven, is serving up St. Patrick's Day in an unrestricted way.

"This week kind of gets you through some of the slow times in the summer when you know there’s not a lot of people," said Trinity co-owner Shane Carty. "Yale goes home. 50,000 people leave town. Universities leave."

After being closed for nearly two years because of a fire and having another couple of St. Patrick's Day's flattened by COVID, the Trinity has been anxious for this week.

"The fact that we are open and we're able to host like on Sunday a parade and today, St. Patrick's Day, means a lot," said Trinity co-owner Eddie Higgins.

As in a lot of Corned beef.

"Between Sunday and today, we’ve done about 700 pounds I’d say," said Carty.

There are all sorts of reasons people were getting their Irish on Thursday.

"It is the best day of the year and I celebrate for my dad, who was from County Clare Ireland," said Darlene Greene

Wallingford, outside of the Playwright Irish Pub in Hamden.

And some were tipping a pint to celebrate a one-month-old half-pint.

"I figured the baby's first St. Patrick’s Day would be a good time to get out so came down to have a couple of drinks and some food," said Troy Stuckey of West Haven, who was enjoying St. Patrick's Day with his wife and newborn daughter at West Haven.

In Hamden, at The Playwright Irish Pub, the game was the same.

"Everybody’s Irish today," said Playwright owner Eammon Ryan.

That would include a lad dressed in plaid, which is his 13-year tradition.

"I was playing bagpipes with a band down in Fairfield and celebrating tradition," said Chad Burlingame of North Haven.

"I'm so glad to be back out," said Suzanne Barber of New Haven. "Being cooped up is not how I roll. Nope, this is great."

The Playwright opened at 9 a.m. and will be going until after midnight.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.