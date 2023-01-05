South Windsor unveils new heart-shaped COVID-19 Memorial to honor lives lost to pandemic

A ribbon cutting was held Monday after materials, man power donated to construct a memorial at the Major Michael Donnelly Land Preserve.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — It’s been more than three years since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the Tri-state—changing the way we live, work, and interact. Many of us got sick, knew someone who did, or lost someone we love. It’s a time the town of South Windsor doesn’t want you to forget.

Monday officials unveiled a newly constructed heart-shaped COVID-19 memorial at the Major Michael Donnelly Land Preserve with more. The heart is meant to symbolize all the love we have in our hearts for people we’ve lost to COVID-19 and the parts of our lives that were changed by the pandemic.

“We persevered, we overcame, and we’re moving on,” said Mayor Liz Pendleton. “Today is a day of touching hearts. Our hearts may have been broken but we have a full heart right here in front of us and our hearts are still full in our community.”

In South Windsor, 79 people died from COVID-19, according to town records.

More than 5,700 were infected with the virus in this community of more than 26 thousand.

The new memorial off Sullivan Avenue also marks the 6 feet of distance people stood apart during the pandemic and the love in our hearts pushing us forward still.

“We didn’t see it coming and we had no choice but to work and live through it. And I stand here and look at the community. It impacted so many people in so many ways,” Deputy Chief Khris Lindstrom. “Our growth and the strengthening we had as a community is one of the most dominant things we can get out of it.”

The memorial originated as an idea by town Counselor Erica Evans. Then, local businesses like Home Depot donated $8,000 dollars in materials and man hours. Workers volunteered time to put up this memorial here at the Major Michael Donnelly Land Preserve.

South Windsor offers bereavement support. People in need are encouraged to contact Human Services at 860-648-5050.

