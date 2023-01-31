$4K in merchandise stolen from Waterford Home Depot in 4 days: Police

The three thefts happened over the past four days.

WATERFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents where $4,100 worth of goods was stolen from Home Depot in Waterford since Saturday.

Police released photos of several different shoplifting suspects.

Officials said the suspect seen in the pictures wearing the Reebok sweatshirt stole $1,200 worth of merchandise on Saturday, Jan. 28. He left in a red Subaru hatchback with Rhode Island plates. Officer DiFusco at rdifusco@waterfordct.org is the investigating officer.

Two suspects seen in the light grey sweatshirt and black sweatshirt with mask stole $3,000 of items the next day on Jan. 29 and left in a black Mitsubishi Mirage. Officer Ewing at cewing@waterfordct.org is the investigating officer.

The suspect in the black coat with grey hat stole $900 worth of items two days later on Tuesday. He left in a black Chevrolet Silverado. Officer DiFusco at rdifusco@waterfordct.org is the investigating officer.

