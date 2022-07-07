Colchester student wins Doodle for Google art contest for Connecticut

Bacon Academy high school student Alexandra Skilton was chosen as the state winner for her artwork titled Imagine the Worlds.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Google announced the 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest on Thursday and one of the winners was a Colchester resident.

Bacon Academy high school student Alexandra Skilton was chosen as the state winner for her artwork titled Imagine the Worlds.

The yearly competition is for students k-12 where they can submit artwork incorporating the Google logo based on a specific prompt for the chance to have it featured on Google's website, win college scholarships and get technology packages for their schools.

Skilton is now a candidate to be one of the five scholarship-winning national finalists.

The national finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a technology package for their school worth $50,000 and their artwork will be featured on Google.com for 24 hours.

Voting for Google's national winner opens July 12.

