x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New London County

Colchester student wins Doodle for Google art contest for Connecticut

Bacon Academy high school student Alexandra Skilton was chosen as the state winner for her artwork titled Imagine the Worlds.
Credit: GOOGLE

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Google announced the 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest on Thursday and one of the winners was a Colchester resident. 

Bacon Academy high school student Alexandra Skilton was chosen as the state winner for her artwork titled Imagine the Worlds.

The yearly competition is for students k-12 where they can submit artwork incorporating the Google logo based on a specific prompt for the chance to have it featured on Google's website, win college scholarships and get technology packages for their schools. 

RELATED: Eastern Connecticut State University student-athletes achieve 2021-2022 academic and athletic success

Skilton is now a candidate to be one of the five scholarship-winning national finalists. 

The national finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a technology package for their school worth $50,000 and their artwork will be featured on Google.com for 24 hours.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Voting for Google's national winner opens July 12.

RELATED: A 15-year-old decided his town needed a veterans memorial. He raised $77,000 and built one

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New London fire seriously damages home