Colchester student wins Doodle for Google art contest for Connecticut

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Google announced the 54 state and territory winners of the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest on Thursday and one of the winners was a Colchester resident.
Bacon Academy high school student Alexandra Skilton was chosen as the state winner for her artwork titled Imagine the Worlds.
The yearly competition is for students k-12 where they can submit artwork incorporating the Google logo based on a specific prompt for the chance to have it featured on Google's website, win college scholarships and get technology packages for their schools.
Skilton is now a candidate to be one of the five scholarship-winning national finalists.
The national finalists will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a technology package for their school worth $50,000 and their artwork will be featured on Google.com for 24 hours.
Voting for Google's national winner opens July 12.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
