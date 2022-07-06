Eastern Connecticut State University student-athletes achieve 2021-2022 academic and athletic success

The Warriors won the LEC Commissioner's Cup for the fifth straight year and won the LEC President's Cup for the third straight year.

WINDHAM, Conn. — The student-athletes for the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors have achieved athletic and academic honors once again.

Coming off baseballs teams success in winning the NCAA Divison III national championship, the school also won the 2021-2022 Little East Conference President's Cup for academic achievement.

To win the LEC President's Cup, they had to achieve the highest average GPA among the league's nine [primary institutions that compete in 21 of its sports.

The Warriors won the LEC Commissioner's Cup for the fifth straight year and won the LEC President's Cup for the third straight year.

The Warriors captured the 2021-22 LEC Commissioner's Cup after accumulating a point average of 7.63 among their 19 programs. Eastern claimed the top spot in the league in baseball, softball, men's golf, men's soccer, and scored second-place points in the conference in women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's swimming, men's indoor track & field and women's outdoor track & field. No team from Eastern finished lower than fifth this season.

"I am so proud of our student-athletes for their continued excellence on the playing field," said Eastern President Dr. Elsa Nunez. "To win the LEC Commissioner's Cup for the fifth time in a row is a wonderful tribute to their talents, their hard work and the support of their coaches. It brings great honor and recognition to our University and reflects our commitment to excellence in all we do at Eastern. Go Warriors!"

Eastern student-athletes had a 3.34 average cumulative GPA among its 19 programs that compete in the LEC in the 2021-22 academic year.

"Eastern athletics has a long and proud tradition of success. Winning the LEC Commissioner's Cup for the fifth year in a row is a result of the hard work our student-athletes and coaches have put in this year, and is a testament to the support athletics receives from the University," said Director of Athletics Lori Runksmeier.

