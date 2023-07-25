Woman crosses over opposing lane, collides head-on with other vehicle: State police

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to state police.

PRESTON, Conn — A Norwich woman died after a head-on crash in Preston on Monday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said.

A Nissan Altima was traveling west on Route 2A near the Harris Fuller Road intersection in Preston, while a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on the same road just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to state police.

The Toyota crossed over to the westbound lane and crashed head-on with the Nissan, troopers said.

The Toyota driver, identified as Chrisandra Burgos, 45, of Norwich, was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan sustained serious head and torso injuries and was taken to the SEAT Bus Garage, where LifeStar then airlifted her to Hartford Hospital, state police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500.

