2 dead in suspected murder-suicide: Hartford police

Police said that two people were found dead by gunshot wounds in a Russ Street apartment Monday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn — Two people were found dead in a Hartford apartment and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

Police said they were called to an apartment on Russ Street just before 7:15 p.m. Monday on the report of two people who were killed by gunfire.

When police got to the scene, they met with concerned relatives of the two people found. The relatives said they went to the apartment to do a well-being check when they found 24-year-old Crystal Cooper and 35-year-old Irving Lollar inside.

Cooper and Lollar were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police said that through their investigation, they learned that Lollar and Cooper were in a domestic relationship and had recently moved into the apartment.

Hartford officials said it's believed that Lollar shot Cooper before turning the gun on himself. It's unknown when the shooting happened.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions also responded and assumed the investigation.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.