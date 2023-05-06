1 person killed, mother and 5-year-old daughter hospitalized after crash in Groton

Initial investigation shows the man traveling northbound on Buddington Road when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck the woman's car.

GROTON, Conn. — A two-car crash on Groton on Saturday morning has left one man dead and a mother and daughter hospitalized.

Groton police said at 10:18 a.m., emergency dispatch got 911 calls for a two-car crash in the area of 149 Burlington Rd. between Poquinock Road and Drozdyk Drive. Officers found a Volkswagen Jetta and Jeep Cherokee with heavy front-end damage in the roadway. Multiple fire responder crews converged on the scene and assisted the occupants.

The sole driver of the Jetta was found unconscious and was pronounced dead due to their injuries at 11:03 a.m. at L&M Hospital in New London. His identification has not been revealed.

The operator of the Cherokee and her five-year-old daughter were taken to L&M Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation shows the man with the Jetta was traveling northbound on Buddington Road when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck the Cherokee traveling southbound. The woman attempted to maneuver to the right to avoid the crash but couldn't.

