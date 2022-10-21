Man charged after Groton officials find pipe bombs in backpack: Police

Police received a medical call to an area on Gold Star Highway. While there, they found the devices in the man's backpack.

GROTON, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after Groton Town police uncovered pipe bombs in his backpack, officials said.

Officers received a medical call to an area on the Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said when officers got to the scene, they found suspicious items inside a backpack belonging to the person, 32-year-old Benjamin Dahm.

The backpack contained what was believed by officers to be improvised explosives – metal pipe bombs.

Police said that due to heavy pedestrian and car traffic, officers managed to move the package to a more secure location to prevent any possible harm to the public. The area was secured, and Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road was closed to traffic for safety.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene to look at the devices. The investigators confirmed that the devices were actual pipe bombs. The pipe bombs were disabled by the bomb squad and no longer were a threat, police said.

Dahm was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of illegal bomb manufacture, two counts of illegal possession of explosives, first-degree breach of peace, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Dahm was held on a $150,000 bond.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety. No injuries were reported.

Groton Town Patrol division and Criminal Investigation Division were assisted by Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

