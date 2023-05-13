Man dies in Groton crash

Police said the man was travelling southbound on Shewville Road, when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a tree.

GROTON, Conn. — A man is dead after a fatal crash in Groton on Saturday morning.

Groton police said at 7:22 a.m. Groton Emergency Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a one-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 160 Shewville Road in the Mystic section of Groton.

Officers found a Chevrolet Malibu which had left the roadway and struck a tree in front of that address. The officers found a male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle in need of medical assistance. The man was taken to L&M Hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased by 8:09 a.m.

Groton officers were able to identify the operator of the car and made a next-of-kin notification to the driver's family.

He's been identified as Alexander Lunny, 83, of Ledyard.

The initial investigation into the accident showed the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on Shewville Road when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a tree in front of 160 Shewville Road.

Shewville Road in the area of the accident to Gold Star Highway was closed to traffic while the accident was being investigated.

This accident remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed this crash or has other information which would assist officers with this case, you're asked to call Groton police at 860-441-6712.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.