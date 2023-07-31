New London teen's body found after being swept away at Westerly, R.I. beach

The body of 15-year-old Jamier Martin Ico Gregorio was found Sunday night by a family friend, Westerly police said.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A community in New London is mourning the loss of a local teenager after he drowned off the coast of Westerly, Rhode Island, last week.

Westerly police said the body of 15-year-old Jamier Martin Ico Gregorio was found Sunday night in the water by Wawaloam Drive in the area of Fenway Beach.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said it was a friend of the family that found Gregorio.

Westerly authorities said Gregorio was playing catch with a football near the jetty with his family and friends at Dune’s Park Beach on Thursday night when he suddenly got swept away by the current.

Westerly Police got the call for help shortly after.

“[At] approximately 7:15 [p.m.] yesterday, we have a report of a person that is unconscious, under the water, and they can’t find them,” said Gingerella. “At that point, it initiated the police department, ambulance corps, and other rescue personnel to arrive. We initially tried looking for the subject with help from the lifeguards, and we just weren’t able to [locate him].”

That search continued until 11 p.m. on Thursday, with the U.S. Coast Guard taking over until about 3 a.m. Friday. After a short break, all crews came back out in the morning to search for Gregorio, which came up empty.

“The survivability factor decreases dramatically every moment that passes obviously, and last night, some very significant weather rolled through the area as well,” said Senior Chief Ryan Burger, an officer in charge for the United States Coast Guard Station, Point Judith.

The coast guard sent a 45-foot response boat out of Point Judith, a helicopter from Cape Cod, and divers.

By late Friday afternoon, the USCG and local first responders decided to suspend the search.

Police said this is the second time in July that someone has gotten swept by the current near Misquamicut.

“You have to know your skillset; you have to know your ability to swim. There are undercurrents or riptides that you can’t see,” Gingerella said.

Gingerella said they are seeing a lot of out-of-towners impacted by this.

“Unfortunately, we do notice that it is people that aren’t from town. It doesn’t mean it can’t happen to people in town. But, people in town are used to the water and understand that if it looks bad, it probably is bad,” Gingerella said.

New London Public Schools confirmed that Gregorio was a student in a statement sent out to the community:

It is with the deepest sadness that I inform you that the recent news story about a missing swimmer from Westerly beach in Rhode Island, has been confirmed to be a New London Public Schools’ student. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the search team, and with the entire community during this extremely unsettling time.

Dr. Cynthia Ritchie, superintendent of New London schools, said crisis intervention teams and other support will be made available for students, staff, or anyone who needs help regarding the tragedy.

