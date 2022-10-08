Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious accident in Norwich

The accident knocked down a telephone pole and caused the wires to come down.

NORWICH, Conn. — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a serious car accident in Norwich on Saturday.

Norwich fire officials said at 5:28 p.m., fire units were dispatched to a reported car versus pole entrapment. The vehicle left the road, struck and snapped a telephone pole and then came to rest lodged up against a rock ledge. The snapped pole caused the wires to come down above the car and remain energized.

More fire trucks arrived on the scene in one minute and reported an unconscious person trapped in the car with an engine compartment fire and wires down. The wires weren't in contact with the car so crews made a quick knockdown on the fire and quickly extricated the man from the car and the electrical danger.

More fire response teams came and completely extinguished the fire while a truck crew along with an ambulance treated the man. The ambulance then took the 50-year-old man to Backus Hospital on a trauma alert with life-threatening injuries.

Norwich public utilities are still on the scene replacing the poles and restoring the wires.

The accident is under investigation by the Norwich Police department.

