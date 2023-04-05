Stonington man killed in 3-car crash on I-95: State police

Police said the crash happened on the southbound side of the highway as lanes merged due to construction closures.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A Stonington man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, state police said.

The crash happened Tuesday around 9 a.m. with a Toyota Sienna, a Volvo sedan, and a Toyota Tundra, all driving southbound on I-95.

State police said traffic was beginning to back up as the left lane was closed for construction.

According to police, the Tundra struck the Volvo in the travel lane, causing the Volvo to drive into the wire rope guardrail and down an embankment in the center median.

The Tundra then struck the Sienna, which caused the Tundra to drive off the road and also crash into a wire rope guardrail and down the embankment.

Those in the Sienna were not injured, according to police. The driver of the Tundra suffered minor injuries, and they, along with the driver of the Volvo, were rushed to L&M hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Volvo, 39-year-old Kevin Hesch, was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper McCormack at Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

