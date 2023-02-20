Pedestrian struck, killed on I-91 in Enfield

Police said the vehicle was driving in the center lane of three when they struck the person. The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A person was killed after they were struck on Interstate 91 in Enfield late Sunday night, state police said.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway just before exit 48.

The pedestrian was struck by a car driving in the center of three lanes, according to officials. The vehicle continued to drive south on I-91 following the crash and did not remain on the scene, state police said.

First responders got to the scene and found the pedestrian suffering from severe injuries, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been identified at this time, nor is there a description of the vehicle available.

The crash is under investigation. Any witness to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Dean #416 at Troop H, 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

State police also ask that if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and driving through the area at the time, you contact them.

