Woman killed after being hit by car in Griswold: State police

GRISWOLD, Conn. — Troopers are looking for the driver of a car who hit a woman in Griswold Friday night, killing her, state police said.

Troopers responded around 7:50 p.m. to North Main Street near Green Avenue in Jewett City for a report of a pedestrian-involved car collision, according to state police. A 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.

The car and suspected driver involved in the collision have been identified, state police said.

Main Street was closed for approximately four hours while troopers were on scene. Connecticut State Police Troop E, along with the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) Unit are continuing to investigate, state police said.

State police said early Saturday that an arrest is expected soon and that any witnesses to the collision should contact Trooper Brett at 860-848-6540.

