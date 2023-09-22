Fatal motorcycle crash in Milford closes part of I-95

MILFORD, Conn — A fatal crash in Milford has closed a portion of I-95 Northbound on Friday night.
Milford fire officials said the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a 911 call at 7:20 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident, involving a motorcycle and a truck on I-95.
Companies arrived on the scene to find the accident to be at I-95 Northbound, just prior to exit 39-A.
One of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
