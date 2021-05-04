Crews respond to New London High School on report of roof fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London and Waterford fire crews are on the scene at New London High School on the report of a working fire.
According to New London dispatch, there were reports of smoke coming from the roof.
Waterford firefighters tweeted that they are the second ladder company heading to assist with the fire.
This is a developing story.
