Crews respond to New London High School on report of roof fire

Waterford fire crews are also on the scene assisting

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London and Waterford fire crews are on the scene at New London High School on the report of a working fire.

According to New London dispatch, there were reports of smoke coming from the roof.

Waterford firefighters tweeted that they are the second ladder company heading to assist with the fire.

This is a developing story.

W15 responding to the City of New London as the 2nd due ladder company to assist with a working fire on the roof of New London High School. NFI — Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) April 5, 2021

