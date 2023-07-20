New London Maritime Society touts legendary lighthouse trip

A (very) limited-time-only tour of “Little Gull Island”.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The Maritime Society’s limited tours of Little Gull Island and the Little Gull Lighthouse are part of Suffolk County, New York. Since its privately owned, it is rare that visitors get to venture onto the one-acre island which is about four and a half miles southwest of Fisher’s Island.

“This is the most amazing trip I think we have ever done.” Susan Tamulevich, the longtime executive director at the New London Maritime Society exclaimed.

The Little Gull Island Lighthouse, built in 1868, is 91 feet tall is still fully operational, and is also home to rare birds and playful gray seals.

“It’s never been opened to the public… it was sold to a private gentleman eight years ago and it’s never been opened to the public except for these short tours," said David Henry, the lighthouse keeper on Little Gull Island who is credited with making the unique trips to the island a reality.

The New London Maritime Society is offering two more tours of Little Gull Island – both, weather permitting, on August 12, 2023.

“It’s a beautiful lighthouse, it’s a remote location, there are seals, there are cormorants, there are nests everywhere, it’s like going to another world,” Henry added.

The boat trip to the island takes about 30 minutes from New London Harbor. To learn more about the trip and pricing click here.

