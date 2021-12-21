Reconstruction of State Pier in New London clears last hurdle

Plans call for the pier to become hub for construction of offshore wind farm

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in 2018

The Connecticut Port Authority has obtained the clearance to start dredging at the State Pier in New London, which they say will eventually make the site to serve as a hub for construction of offshore wind farms, generating electricity.

On Thursday, the Department of the Army through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, issued a permit to the authority to start work in water. The state had already issued a permit in August.

The action will allow dredging deeper berths at State Pier and the Northeast Quay, reconstruction of a portion of the State Pier into a heavy-lift pad to support cargo, and the formation of more than seven acres of upland area to expand the amount and types of cargo that can be handled at the facility.

"By implementing the full scope of the planned project, enabled by this Permit, the Authority is creating the physical foundation for the offshore wind industry in Southeastern Connecticut and for a greater volume of diverse cargo movement through this public facility for generations to come," officials said.

Ørsted and Eversource said in a statement: "We appreciate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ thorough review of the Connecticut Port Authority’s permit application and congratulate the CPA on this significant milestone. With the receipt of the Army Corps permits, State Pier has cleared the last major remaining regulatory hurdle, and construction of the full project scope can now proceed."

The companies said that the improvements will bring well-paying jobs and economic investment to New London while positioning Connecticut as a regional hub for offshore wind for decades to come.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

