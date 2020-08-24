New videos released in Troconis case

Attorney asks court to review house arrest conditions

The attorney for Michelle Troconis is again asking the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos Monday they say bolsters their case.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence

Fotis Dulos was charges with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million. Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life. Michelle Troconis, were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

Two of the videos released appear to show Fotis Dulos removing bags from the rear of his Ford Raptor and placing them in trash containers along Albany Avenue in Hartford on the evening of the day his estranged wife Jennifer went missing. In one of the videos, Troconis, who is believed to be the passenger in the truck, steps out of the truck and touches the sidewalk.

The third video shows Troconis being interrogated by police in August 2019. In the video, she talks about a paper towel and the man questioning her asks if it smelled like coffee.

Her attorneys said the evidence charging Troconis has been misrepresented. They say she did not assist Fotis Dulos in the disposal of the bags and the video supports the contention.

Another document released concerned the hardship faced by Troconis in recharging her ankle bracelet monitor.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million. Her attorneys have said for months the conditions of her bond are too harsh. Due to courts being closed in the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the case, her next hearing is scheduled for October.