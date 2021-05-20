Newington home destroyed in early morning fire

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Crews are on the scene battling a house fire in Newington this morning.
Officials said the initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. reporting a house fire on Robbins Avenue.
At this time no injuries have been reported and officials say everyone made it out of the house. No flames spread to neighboring houses officials said.
Officials say Robbins Avenue is closed between Main Street and Audubon Avenue.
