Newington home destroyed in early morning fire

No one was reported injured.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Crews are on the scene battling a house fire in Newington this morning.

Officials said the initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. reporting a house fire on Robbins Avenue.

At this time no injuries have been reported and officials say everyone made it out of the house. No flames spread to neighboring houses officials said.

Officials say Robbins Avenue is closed between Main Street and Audubon Avenue.

House fire on Robbins Avenue in Newington shuts down Robbins from Main Street to Audubon Street @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/KiJxnWUofn — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) May 20, 2021

