
Pedestrian struck in Hamden, police investigating

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police and firefighters responded to an accident near Whitney Avenue and River Road on Wednesday morning.

Hamden Fire took to Twitter to urge drivers to use caution in the area.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck. No word on the victim's condition at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

