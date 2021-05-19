Pedestrian struck in Hamden, police investigating

Hamden Fire took to Twitter to urge caution in the area of Whitney Avenue and River Road.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police and firefighters responded to an accident near Whitney Avenue and River Road on Wednesday morning.

Hamden Fire took to Twitter to urge drivers to use caution in the area.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck. No word on the victim's condition at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

HFD and HPD are operating at a pedestrian struck at Whitney ave and River road. Please use caution in the area. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) May 19, 2021

