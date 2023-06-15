North Haven hosting its first-ever Pride celebration this weekend

The celebration will be on the town's green, hosted by an organization created in January, North Haven Pride

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — For the first time in the town's history, North Haven will be hosting a Pride celebration on Saturday, June 17th. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the North Haven Town Green.

"This is the response, the loud response, of activism, love, and inclusion that we want to promote here in this town," said Jamie Krzmarzick, Co-Chair of North Haven Pride.

The Pride celebration will feature more than 30 booths and tables, live music, food, a bounce house, and animals from Animal Embassy. There will be community groups and organizations also connecting people to local resources.

"It's just going to be a beautiful celebration," Krzmarzick said.

The group hosting the event, North Haven Pride, was just founded in January of this year.

"It was a direct response to kind of the climate of both our town and nationally what we're seeing," Krzmarzick said. "Almost 500 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation have been proposed just this legislative session. This is a direct attack on our queer community, and it's something that we in North Haven will not stand for."

The committee is made up of members of the LGBTQ+ community and parents who are allies. They pitched the idea to the town's first selectman not too long ago. Ever since he's been fielding calls from the community.

"My position on this is, I want to encourage an inclusive, open, warm caring community," said Michael Freda, (R) North Haven First Selectman.

The response, was overwhelming for the committee.

"I want to cry. I'm just so happy, I'm thrilled to have this new community of friends," said Lauren Tagliatela, a North Haven Pride Committee Member.

Tagliatela grew up in neighboring Wallingford. As she prepares to put her kids through North Haven Schools, she wants them to feel welcomed, by everyone. Because when Lauren came out at 16, years old, she didn't always feel that way.

"It was a different time. And if we had an organization like this, it would have been so impactful to my life," Tagliatela said.

The committee was created in January. At that point, a friend reached out to Tagliatela.

"And I was just like, really? In our town! You know I've been here for several years now and it's, it leans a little more on the conservative side. And, you know, I just never pictured having a Pride celebration here. But it is so meaningful to have it here. I'm really excited and so proud of the work that we're doing to get to this point," Tagliatela said.

But the work certainly isn't over. Aside from this celebration, the committee is reaching out to the schools, hoping to expand their outreach and create a place where young kids feel seen and heard.

"A statistic that doesn't allow me to sleep at night is that 82% of LQBTQ+ youth, feel unsafe at school," Krzmarzick said.

The high school already has a diversity club and the middle school is working on forming a similar organization. And though it's the first-ever Pride celebration for the town, North Haven Pride committee members said it will not be the first.

"The message is, we see you, we validate you, we affirm you, we know you exist, and you are loved and you belong here in North Haven," Krzmarzick said.

There will be a part two to the Pride celebration, happening at night. At 6 p.m., Twelve Percent Beer Project in North Haven is opening its doors for a night of live music, drag performances, and more. That event will also be free to the public.

If anyone has any information on North Haven Pride or would like to get involved, reach out to NorthHavenEquity@gmail.com.

