Norwich man struck, seriously injured on I-395

The man was walking across the highway following an earlier incident when he was struck.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A 63-year-old Norwich man was seriously injured after police said he was struck by a car on I-395 in Waterford.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon just north of exit 2.

According to police, the unidentified man was driving north on the highway when the tonneau cover on his 2008 Chevrolet Colorado came off, striking a 2016 BMW 750i.

The man pulled over to the right and got out of his vehicle, walking toward the center median of the highway. While walking, he was struck by a 2020 Honda Civic LX in the center lane.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Hartford Hospital.

Troopers were dispatched to the car versus pedestrian collision at approximately 4:24 p.m.

This collision remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact Trooper Cash at Zachary.Cash@ct.gov or by phone at 860-848-6500 ext. 5045.

