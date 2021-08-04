Face of Frank Pepe Pizzeria in New Haven has died

Those who knew him gave their condolences to his family, calling Bimonte a 'great man'.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The owner of Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Gary Bimonte, has died. He was 61.



New Haven's Police Chief Renee Dominguez confirmed his death Thursday morning. Bimonte died Wednesday of a heart attack in his Wallingford home.

Today New Haven Mayor released the following statement regarding the passing of Gary Bimonte:

"My condolences to the family of Gary Bimonte and the greater Pepe’s family. They are an iconic institution not just in New Haven, but to the country. Their cultural contributions have a lasting impact on our nation’s culinary history. We will always remember Gary for the love he had for this City, his employees, and his family. Please keep his family in your thoughts."

In a Facebook post, Pepe's Pizza said the New Haven location will be closed for business on Thursday.

Bimonte was the longtime face of the restaurant as one of Frank Pepe’s grandchildren.



Bimonte's Pizza in Cheshire sent out a note on Facebook, sending their condolences to Gary's family calling him a nice man, gone too soon.

Dean Falcone, one of the producers “Pizza, A Love Story,” paid tribute to Bimonte on Facebook.

“I have known him since I played for his Dad’s little league team. Such a big heart,” he wrote. “He was a good friend to our movie ‘Pizza, a love story.’ We will miss you Gary.”

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana was founded in 1925 by Frank Pepe on Wooster Street in New Haven. It originated the New Haven-style thin crust pizza and is well-known for its specialty White Clam Pizza.



The pizza shop with roots in New Haven has grown to more than 12 locations across the East Coast including six pizza shops in Connecticut, three in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island and Yonkers, NY.

