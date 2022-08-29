Off-duty Avon police sergeant shot wife dead before turning gun on himself: Officials

Doreen and T.J. Jacius have two daughters together.

EAST GRANBY, Conn — The close-knit community of East Granby is trying to cope with the murder/suicide of a well-known couple.

Community members are expected to gather outside the town library at about 7 p.m. Monday for a vigil to remember 48-year-old Doreen Jacius. She was the town’s library director and the murder victim.

The flag outside the library flew at half staff Monday to honor her memory and a bouquet of flowers adorned the entrance.

“We as a town hall family are devastated as Doreen was a beloved employee. Our hearts go out to both families,” remarked East Granby First Selectwoman Eden Wimpfheimer.

East Granby resident John Nissopoulos was shocked to hear that Doreen was killed and said he will always remember her.

“The good smiles and all that. The laughs. We got along great with her. That’s what I’m going to carry,” said Nissopoulos.

The crime was perpetrated at the hands of her husband, 49-year-old Thomas ‘T.J.’ Jacius, who then turned the gun on himself.

FOX61 has confirmed that T.J. was a Sergeant for the Avon Police Department where he served for nearly 24 years.

In a statement the department said, in part, “The Avon Police Department is deeply saddened by the events that have transpired and our condolences go out to the families, our friends and the community.”

The incident happened off duty. The couple was found dead here in their East Granby home on Wynding Hills Road at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

“We got to be good close friends. Great couple of kids. Nice general all-American family,” said Nissopoulos.

The circumstances that led up to the incident remain unclear. Neighbors told FOX61 off camera that the couple seemed happy.

“She was very friendly. Our children, seniors, all ages just adored her,” said Wimpfheimer of Doreen.

Avon Police says they have activated their employee assistance program to help their officers cope during this difficult time. The East Granby Library will be closed until Wednesday.

