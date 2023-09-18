Office of Inspector General investigate officer-involved shooting in Orange, body cameras not activated

Officer Ristaino fired one round striking car the alleged shoplifters were driving, but the round did not strike anyone in the vehicle.

ORANGE, Connecticut — The Office of Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orange, where the body cameras were not active.

According to the Office of Inspector General, at around 9:50 p.m., on Friday, officers were called to Burlington Coat Factory, 80 Boston Post Road in Orange on a report of suspected shoplifting.

Orange Police Officer Kurt Correia responded. Upon arrival, Correia saw a subject, identified as Maurice Keys, holding a laundry basket full of items. Two people in the parking lot were pointing toward the suspect, Keys.

According to the Office of Inspector General, Officer Correia exited his cruiser and called out to Keys who fled. Keys ran toward a 2004 Buick Century that was parked in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. Officer Correia then pursued on foot.

A woman, identified as Timisha Hopkins, was inside the Buick and moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat. As Keys attempted to enter the vehicle’s front passenger seat, Officer Correia reported that he took hold of Keys’ shoulders in an attempt to pull him out of the car. Officer Correia reported that he was pulled into the vehicle where a struggle ensued with the occupants.

Officer Eric Ristaino was on scene and attempted to open the driver’s door to prevent Hopkins from starting the car. The Buick backed up colliding with an Orange Police Department cruiser and then proceeded up the ramp toward the Boston Post Road.

Officer Correia was still partially inside the vehicle. Officer Ristaino fired one round striking the rear of the Buick, but the round did not strike anyone in the vehicle, according to the Office of Inspector General.

The vehicle stopped on the Boston Post Road. Keys and Hopkins were taken into custody and charged with assault on a peace officer, larceny, and related offenses.

