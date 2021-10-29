Police officer seriously injured in crash on Harry Truman Overpass in New Britain

The officer was responding lights and sirens to an emergency call when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle, according to New Britain police.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A New Britain police officer was seriously injured after their vehicle was struck at an intersection, officials said.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Chestnut Street and the Harry S. Truman Overpass by the courthouse.

The officer was responding lights and sirens to an emergency call when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle, according to New Britain police.

Officials said the officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Both cars involved were significantly damaged. The airbag was deployed in the cop car.

The operator of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

New Britain PD's Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Sgt. Torrente at 860 826-3071.

Alana Seldon is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at aseldon@fox61.com.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.