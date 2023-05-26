Community breakfast helps students with internships | FOX61 Student News

Opening doors to low-income and minority students where they're all given the opportunity to network, learn and be seen.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Story by Johnathan Morales, Daisy Garriga, Jamillia Johnson, Liberty Blanco, Seraphin Bilombele / Weaver High School

Over breakfast, Community Partners joined ReadyCT a Connecticut based non profit to learn the benefits of hosting high school summer internships, where students use these skills for a lifetime.

ReadyCT is the key to the future for many students in Connecticut. Opening doors to low-income and minority students where they're all given the opportunity to network, learn and be seen.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:45 a.m., 5:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

