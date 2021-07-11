FOX61 Student News: Custodians create consistent community at Foran High

Behind the scenes, the school is able to effectively function with the help of the custodial staff.

MILFORD, Conn. — Story by Cynthia Pan & Fiani Lin

The custodial staff at Joseph A. Foran High School are working every day to ensure that students have a comfortable and clean environment to learn in, but how often are their efforts acknowledged?

Behind the scenes, the school is able to effectively function with the help of the custodial staff. They are often the unnoticed eyes and ears of the building. While many people may disregard their role or have misconceptions about their job, their work contributes to a fully operating community.

Despite what some may think, the role of the custodial staff at Foran High School extends beyond just cleaning the school. For example, the custodians help set up sporting events and musical events, all of which bring together the Foran community and connect students, teachers, and parents.

