FOX61 Student News: Scarecrow Fest returns to Wilton

WILTON, Conn. — As the leaves change color, schools continue to be open, and life seems to return to a new normal, fall festivities open up everywhere.

Families are eager to participate in community events from corn mazes to taking a stroll in town. This time of year allows us to shine a light on one of Wilton Center’s signature events, Scarecrow Fest.

Wilton Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with Wilton Historical society, and the town brought back the very popular Scarecrow Fest. Each year families and local organizations participate in creating their personal scarecrow.

It's a fun, team-building activity that allows everyone to bond and get creative. Families share the excitement of being involved in the community and creating a scarecrow that represents who they are.

As pedestrians stroll around the town center looking at the many creative entries, nothing else can seem more normal. It's important to enjoy the fall festivities, but remember to be safe while having fun!

