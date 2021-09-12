FOX61 Student News: Simsbury Pen-a-Thon event aimed at helping vets

The idea behind the event is to raise money for Veteran Suicide Awareness

SIMSBURY, Conn — Story by Greyson Kellner, Cole Pirrello, David Post, and Nathan Cournoyer

Starting in 2016, the Technology and Engineering department at Simsbury High School held a Pen-a-Thon event to raise money for Veteran Suicide Awareness.

Students from Simsbury High School spent 22 hours making wooden pens for Veterans Day.

“What the Pen-a-Thon means to me is a day where we can appreciate the sacrifices that other people have made for us, obviously specifically for veterans, but we don’t really think about the fact that our freedoms are really reliant on other people doing the work that we don't see everyday. The fact we’re able to do something for them, and sacrifice a little bit of our time and energy and learn a skill at the same time is just fantastic," said teacher Cameron Bopp.

Here in the woodshop, Simsbury High School students, both old and new, are engaged in the pen making process. “My favorite thing about the Pen-a-Thon is just everyone coming together to make pens for a good cause. There's people I don't know or that don’t do engineering necessarily that all still come here and make pens. There’s also all being here at a late hour making pens, there’s something about that sense of community," said Rohan Rajappan.

Many students are experienced with making pens, but for some students, the Pen-a-Thon is an entirely brand new type of event. “It’s fun to have a whole bunch of people making one thing for veterans and respecting them. I made five in construction class and two today,," said Kiwaun Long.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 7:25 a.m., 10 p.m. news and during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday at 7 a.m., on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.