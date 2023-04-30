x
Police ask for help in identifying pedestrian killed on Route 9 crash in Middletown

The pedestrian was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police are asking for help in identifying a man who was struck and killed on Route 9 in Middletown on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes where a car struck a pedestrian just before exit 10 in the right lane. 

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown, but police have released information where they described him as a white male between 5'6 and 5'8, a stocky build with brown eyes black hair, and a black/red facial beard. 

The man was wearing a National Geographic t-shirt gray undershirt, blue jeans with a black belt, and white Nike Air low-top sneakers. Police said he has no scars, tattoos, or marks. 

Police said the woman who struck the pedestrian was a 29-year-old from Higganum.  

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed this incident, please call Troop F at 860-399-2100. 

