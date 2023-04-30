Police ask for help in identifying pedestrian killed on Route 9 crash in Middletown

The pedestrian was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police are asking for help in identifying a man who was struck and killed on Route 9 in Middletown on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes where a car struck a pedestrian just before exit 10 in the right lane.

The pedestrian was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown, but police have released information where they described him as a white male between 5'6 and 5'8, a stocky build with brown eyes black hair, and a black/red facial beard.

The man was wearing a National Geographic t-shirt gray undershirt, blue jeans with a black belt, and white Nike Air low-top sneakers. Police said he has no scars, tattoos, or marks.

Police said the woman who struck the pedestrian was a 29-year-old from Higganum.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed this incident, please call Troop F at 860-399-2100.

