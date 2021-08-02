Person dies in East Windsor apartment fire

The apartment fire happened at the Carousel Apartments building on Pleasant Street.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — At least one person has died in an East Windsor apartment fire, said the Police Department's Public Information Officer.

The apartment fire happened at the Carousel Apartments building on Pleasant Street. The fire is currently under investigation.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

