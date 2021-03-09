Person struck by Amtrak train in Orange

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Amtrak and Metro-North officials are reporting a person was struck by a train Friday night.
According to tweets by both transportation services, the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is delayed, approximately 10-15 minutes, due to the incident.
The person was reportedly a trespasser, according to Amtrak.
Orange Police tell FOX61 the incident occurred in their town in the area of Connair Road off exit 41 on I-95.
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
FOX61 will provide updates
This is a developing story.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.