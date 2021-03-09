x
Person struck by Amtrak train in Orange

According to officials, the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is delayed, approximately 10-15 minutes, due to the incident.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Amtrak and Metro-North officials are reporting a person was struck by a train Friday night.

According to tweets by both transportation services, the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is delayed, approximately 10-15 minutes, due to the incident.

The person was reportedly a trespasser, according to Amtrak.

Orange Police tell FOX61 the incident occurred in their town in the area of Connair Road off exit 41 on I-95.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

