Person struck by Amtrak train in Orange

According to officials, the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is delayed, approximately 10-15 minutes, due to the incident.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Amtrak and Metro-North officials are reporting a person was struck by a train Friday night.

According to tweets by both transportation services, the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is delayed, approximately 10-15 minutes, due to the incident.

The person was reportedly a trespasser, according to Amtrak.

Orange Police tell FOX61 the incident occurred in their town in the area of Connair Road off exit 41 on I-95.

New Haven Line: the 9:39 pm train from New Haven is operating 10-15 minutes late due to a person being struck by a train near West Haven. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) September 4, 2021

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

ALERT: Train 178 will be delayed west of New Haven (NHV) due to a trespasser incident. The train will begin to move through the area when cleared. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 4, 2021

