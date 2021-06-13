A person fatally hit by a train in North Haven

A person was struck and killed by a train in North Haven, police are on scene investigating.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A person was stuck and killed by a train in North Haven Sunday.

North Haven Fire Department says the incident occurred in the area of 300 block Washington Avenue.

North Haven Fire and Police Departments are responding to the incident, that was reported by Amtrak.

According to the fire department, the individual was located and found to be deceased.

The incident is currently under investigation by Amtrak police and local officials.

Rail service is expected to be delayed for the next several hours.

